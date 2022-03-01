Back to the basics. Busy Philipps is on a mission to “spread the word” that good skincare doesn’t have to be expensive.

“When I was a young actor in my 20s, I thought that I needed to spend a lot of money on skincare products,” the 42-year-old Girls5eva actress told Us Weekly. “I wish someone would have told me to save my money.”

Because rather than balling out on expensive creams and cleansers, the Cougar Town star, who joined the Olay family in 2020, has learned that she can scoop up a five-star routine straight from the drugstore.

In addition to the “deeply hydrating” Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide Cream, Micro Sculpting Cream and Vitamin C Serum, Philipps swears by the brand’s game-changing Retinol24 + Peptide Night Face Moisturizer, which fights fine lines and wrinkles.

As someone with “very sensitive skin,” Philipps was not on board with the thought of adding in a retinol. “I had previously used retinol and it would cause my skin to get flaky and red and basically peel off … it just wasn’t appealing to me,” she told Stylish. The good news? Olay’s peptide-packed formula had the “opposite effect.”

In addition to her solid skincare routine, Phillips is longtime believer in the power of a good facial. “I’ve been getting pretty consistent spa facials since I was young. Partially because I’ve been on television and they put a ton of makeup on you and you need to get your skin professionally cleaned out, but beyond that I find it to be very long-lasting and enjoyable,” she told Us.

But that’s pretty much where her beauty routine starts and stops. The actress has been open about her decision to steer clear of Botox and fillers.

“Everyone starts to kind of look the same aesthetically and I think that’s one thing that really gets lost: the beauty of individuality,” the mom of two said. “I don’t know if my mind will change on that [her decision to abstain from Botox]. It might, I have no idea. But, I’ve felt that way for a very long time.”

She continued: “I don’t have any judgement about what people want to do or how they’re going to do it. But it just hasn’t ever seemed to make sense for me.”

