Busy Philipps: What’s in My Bag?

Just call Busy Philipps, 39, a trendsetter. “I drive a Volvo SUV,” explains the author of This Will Only Hurt a Little (October 16). “The mom car was the Range Rover, then the Audi Q8.” Now, notes the host of E!’s upcoming Busy Tonight (October 28), it’s the Volvo: “I was doing it first!”

The mom of Birdie, 10, and Cricket, 5, with Marc Silverstein, 47, shares more with Us.

What a Gem

“I’ve been into crystals since I was a child — we’ve been into crystals in Arizona since the dawn of time. I wear a lot of them, and I carry a big clear quartz that a friend gave me for good luck when I moved to L.A.”

Back to School

“I have Tropicana Kids juice pouches, my kids love them! I don’t want melting food in there, so occasionally there’s a bag of multicolored Goldfish. It’s a strong vibe.”

Nailing It

“I bring a cuticle oil pen with me. My manicurist, Fariha Ali, a.k.a. @nailjob on Instagram, makes these little pens for me.”

Tiny Trinkets

“There’s always some bizarro toy in here — like a little Shopkin for Cricket.”

Good ’N’ Gooey

“Birdie is getting so big now, she’s not into toys. But slime is really big for her. The kids are really into it now — no signs of slowing down.”

What else is inside Philipps’ Clare V. crossbody? An iPhone in a ban.do pill case; Apple AirPods; Jennifer Fisher hoops; a Lanolips; an IT Cosmetics Confidence in a Compact; a Dr. Jart+ Sheet Mask; a BeautyCounter Countersun Stick; a Charlotte Tilbury legendary lashes; tissues; EO hand sanitizer; beige and black Slip Silk eye masks; Aqauphor; Advil; keys with a B keychain and a Kate Spade leather heart keychain; L.O.L Surprise! dolls; hair bands and Listerine pocket mist.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!