New season, new 'do!

Cameron Diaz's life has been chock-full of exciting changes as of late — like her surprise January nuptials to Good Charlotte rocker Benji Madden — and now she’s tacked on another to the list: darker hair. See more pics of Cameron as a dark blonde.

PHOTOS: Celebs' hair color makeovers

The arrival of spring is usually a time when stars (i.e. Kim Kardashian and Camilla Belle) lighten their manes to go along with the warmer weather, but Diaz, 42, opted for the opposite effect as seen on a date night with her new husband on March 8, in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Celebs with rainbow colored hair

The Annie actress tossed her newly dyed darker blonde tresses with hints of chocolate tones into a loose, high ponytail and kept her date night style classy in black tuxedo blazer, a black dress, and a statement necklace. Diaz also accessorized with an edgy new nose piercing.

PHOTOS: Most iconic hairstyles of all time

Are you a fan of Cameron Diaz's new hair color or do you prefer the bright blonde look? Tweet @UsWeekly using the hashtag #stylebyUs!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!