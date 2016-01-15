Age is just a number for Cameron Diaz! The actress glows in a toned-down look for the cover of her latest book, The Longevity Book, which she unveiled on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, January 14.

The beautiful shot of the Annie star highlights her defined cheekbones and flawless skin. Diaz is wearing just a touch of natural eyeshadow, a tiny bit of foundation and mascara — that's all. The direct shot is the perfect illustration of what the book itself is about: aging gracefully.

"I am so proud of this book and very much looking forward to engaging us all in a new conversation about aging—how to do it with strength, grace, health and wisdom,” Diaz, married to Benji Madden in January 2015, wrote. "I can't wait until hard copies hit the stands in April so we can really get started! #thelongevitybook #theprivilageoftime."

The author's latest publishing venture is a follow up to 2013's The Body Book, which focused on personal wellness.

In November, Diaz posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram, announcing her new initiative. "I first wanted to thank all of you who answered our call this past summer to send in any questions you might have about aging in a female body. I'm so grateful for your participation, as it allowed us to address your inquiries in the next volume of @TheBodyBook," she said at the time. "It is centered around the mental, physical and emotional journey of aging."

