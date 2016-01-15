So proud and excited to share a sneak peek of #TheLongevityBook cover! https://t.co/uU5D6wWHFa #theprivilegeoftime pic.twitter.com/lvyDAQLu4o
— Cameron (@CameronDiaz) January 14, 2016
Age is just a number for Cameron Diaz! The actress glows in a toned-down look for the cover of her latest book, The Longevity Book, which she unveiled on Twitter and Instagram on Thursday, January 14.
The beautiful shot of the Annie star highlights her defined cheekbones and flawless skin. Diaz is wearing just a touch of natural eyeshadow, a tiny bit of foundation and mascara — that's all. The direct shot is the perfect illustration of what the book itself is about: aging gracefully.
"I am so proud of this book and very much looking forward to engaging us all in a new conversation about aging—how to do it with strength, grace, health and wisdom,” Diaz, married to Benji Madden in January 2015, wrote. "I can't wait until hard copies hit the stands in April so we can really get started! #thelongevitybook #theprivilageoftime."
The author's latest publishing venture is a follow up to 2013's The Body Book, which focused on personal wellness.
Hello Ladies! Happy Fall! Hope everyone is enjoying this glorious time of year; the chillier air, the changing and falling leaves; all of the markers of another year coming to a close, and a hint at the new one about to unfold. I first wanted to thank all of you who answered our call this past summer to send in any questions you might have about aging in a female body. I am so grateful for your participation, as it allowed us to address your inquries in the next volume of the @TheBodyBook. It is centered around the mental, physical and emotional journey of aging. And as we diligently put the finishing touches on the book, we’d like to ask for your help once more. This book is for you and about you and that’s why we’d like to see you on the cover. Much like the cover of the Body Book, under the jacket, were we featured women of all different shapes, sizes, builds and ethnicities. We would like for you to feel represented again, this time to show where you are in your process of aging. So we invite you to take a picture of yourself. It should look much like the one I have here; against a plain background, this general framing-you can crop closer to a portrait, and the higher-def the better! We’d like to see more of that beautiful face of yours than the body this time. And if you want to snap one with yourself and your mom and your daughter together, or any multiple generations or expressions of your journey with aging, we’d love to see those, too! And for the 50 we use on the actual cover, we’ll send you a signed copy of the book when it hits bookstores in April. So be yourself with it, be brave with it, have fun with it, and we can’t wait to see. Thank you again and Happy Selfie-ing!! Ox, Cameron To submit, click the link in my profile.
In November, Diaz posted a makeup-free selfie to Instagram, announcing her new initiative. "I first wanted to thank all of you who answered our call this past summer to send in any questions you might have about aging in a female body. I'm so grateful for your participation, as it allowed us to address your inquiries in the next volume of @TheBodyBook," she said at the time. "It is centered around the mental, physical and emotional journey of aging."
What do you think of Cameron's close-up?
Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!
Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!