A touching tribute. Queen Consort Camilla honored her late father while paying her respects to Queen Elizabeth II.

The British royal, 75, was seen arriving at Buckingham Palace by car — ahead of Her Majesty’s procession to Westminster Hall — on Wednesday, September 14. (The late queen’s coffin will lie in state at the church until her funeral on Monday, September 19.)

For the somber occasion, Camilla wore all-black, including a coat dress and an elegant hat. The London native paired the look with a string of pearls and a dainty brooch. The silver jewel was a gift from her father, Bruce Shand, who died in 2006, according to the Daily Mail. Seated next to Camilla was Princess Kate, who was also dressed in dark colors. The Princess of Wales, 40, sported a delicate brooch and earrings that belonged to Elizabeth, per the U.K. publication. Her Majesty famously wore the pearl-drop set in 1997. Kate, meanwhile, previously wore the earrings on Remembrance Day 2020.

As Camilla and Kate rode in a town car, Prince William and Prince Harry marched alongside other members of the royal family behind Elizabeth’s hearse. The brothers were joined by their father, King Charles III — who assumed the throne after his mother’s death. Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Peter Phillips were also present. Meghan Markle and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, followed the procession in a separate car.

On Tuesday, September 13, Camilla broke her silence on the queen’s death, giving the public insight on how the royal family is coping.

While greeting well-wishers with her husband in Belfast, Ireland, Camilla stopped to speak with a woman named Barbara, who was holding a photo of the king, 73. In an Instagram video that captured the moment, Barbara praised the former duchess, saying: “You’re doing an amazing job.” Camilla responded: “We’re doing our best.”

Queen Elizabeth died “peacefully” on Thursday, September 8, at the age of 96.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” Charles wrote in a statement shared via his Clarence House Twitter account on Thursday. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”