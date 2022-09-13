Paying her respects. Queen Consort Camilla candidly addressed how she was handling her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Tuesday, September 13.

While greeting well-wishers with husband King Charles III in Belfast, Ireland, Camilla, 76, stopped to speak with a woman named Barbara who was holding a photo of the king, 73.

In an Instagram video uploaded by an onlooker, Barbara is heard telling Camilla, “You’re doing an amazing job.” Camilla, replied, “We’re doing our best.”

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday, September 8, that the long-reigning monarch died at the age of 96.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” a statement read at the time. “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Charles, who wed Camilla in 2005, broke his silence soon after news of his mother’s death was announced.

“The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family,” the former Prince of Wales wrote in a statement shared via his Clarence House Twitter account. “We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.”

He added: “During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

The palace’s initial statement referred to Camilla as queen consort, which reflected Elizabeth’s previous hopes that her eldest son’s wife would inherit that title upon Charles’ accession as king.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” Elizabeth wrote in a February statement, celebrating her Platinum Jubilee. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

Camilla and Charles, who has acceded to the throne ahead of a formal coronation ceremony, were honored by the late monarch’s wishes at the time. The Duchess Camilla’s Reading Room founder has since been candid about supporting her spouse in his new role.

“I learned that your place is several feet behind the monarch,” Camilla told The Australian Women’s Weekly in a July interview, praising late father-in-law Prince Philip for doing so during Elizabeth’s reign. “You’re there as a back-up.”

Elizabeth is survived by her four children — Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward — and eight grandchildren — including Charles’ two sons Prince William and Prince Harry, whom he shared with late ex-wife Princess Diana. Elizabeth is also succeeded by 12 great-grandchildren.