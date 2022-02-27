Not everyone is on board. Following many ups and downs within the royal family, author Christopher Andersen addressed new issues that may be causing a divide for Prince Harry and Prince William with other family members.

“It’s just whether or not they can get over this bad feeling. Then, of course, Queen [Elizabeth II]‘s health and these other considerations are there. I don’t think it helped with the queen announcing that Duchess Camilla will be Queen Consort and that’s another issue,” Andersen exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, February 22, while promoting his book Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan.

The royal author claimed that the decision is “driving a wedge” in the royal family, adding, “I can tell you right now that the boys were completely blindsided by this.”

Earlier this month, the monarch, 95, announced her hope for Camilla, 74, to be given the title Queen Consort when Prince Charles takes the throne.

“When, in the fullness of time, my son Charles becomes King, I know you will give him and his wife Camilla the same support that you have given me,” she said in the February 5 statement. “And it is my sincere wish that, when that time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service.”

According to Andersen, the queen’s son, 73, was “relentlessly” pushing for his wife to gain the title.

“Charles just wore her down on this too. I also think that since the death of Prince Philip, Charles has stepped up his effort to make it clear to the queen that he too needs [a partner],” he claimed, referring to Philip’s April 2021 passing. “If he’s going to reign, he’s going to need the support, the kind of support that she got from [her husband].”

Charles and Camilla, for their part, released their own statement in response to the queen’s decision.

“On this historic day, my wife and I join you all in congratulating Her Majesty The Queen on the remarkable achievement of serving this nation, the Realms and Commonwealth for seventy years,” they wrote at the time. “The Queen’s devotion to the welfare of all her people inspires still greater admiration with each passing year. We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother’s wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her Majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife has been my own steadfast support throughout.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2005, have had their fair share of issues in the public eye. The Prince of Wales previously married the late Princess Diana in 1981 before they welcomed William and Harry. They separated in 1992 after countless rumors of marital issues, and their divorce was announced four years later.

In 1997, one year after her divorce from Charles, Diana died at age 36 in a car crash. Charles and Camilla announced their plans to wed seven years after Diana’s tragic passing. At the time, there was speculation that the couple had extramarital affairs during Charles’ marriage to Diana and Camilla’s relationship with her husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

Andersen alleged that the queen was “miserable” during Charles’ second marriage ceremony, saying, “She was begrudgingly letting him do this and one of the key elements was he promised Camilla would never be called Queen Consort.”

Shortly after the queen publicly shared her new wish, a source told Us that the Duke of Cornwall was thrilled that his mother “has given her seal of approval” to his relationship.

“Elizabeth II was skeptical about Camilla when she married Charles and the circumstances were certainly challenging, but through her dedication and loyalty to The Firm, she has more than proved to her that she has what it takes,” the insider added. “Camilla has definitely grown on Elizabeth II, more so than ever during the pandemic. She really upped her game and willingly took a hands-on approach with additional duties.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

