Candice Swanepoel gave birth to her second baby, Ariel Swanepoel Nicoli on June 19 — and just one month later, she’s back to posing for stunning nude selfies and flaunting her post-baby body pride.

See Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Kitty Spencer’s Best Fashion Moments

The Victoria’s Secret Angel dropped a scintillating snap on her Instagram feed on Wednesday, July 18, posing with her back toward the mirror, covering her chest. Oh and the only thing she was wearing was her earring with her signature golden blonde strands swept into a top knot. And because her snapshot was so smoldering, of course the supermodel didn’t have to caption it — she left it all to a simple selfie hand emoji.

🤳 A post shared by Candice Swanepoel (@angelcandices) on Jul 18, 2018 at 7:07pm PDT

Candice has been refreshingly candid about her journey from pregnancy to getting back into shape, as she was after her first child was born. Just last week, the 29-year-old model fired back at criticism of her body when she was photographed wearing a bikini twelve days after having her baby.

Stars Without Makeup: See Stars Going Makeup-Free and Loving It!

To put it simply, Swanepoel told her critics that if they had something to say about her body, they could check themselves at the door. “I’m not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy. I am proud actually, I carried my son for 9 months in there. I think I’ve earned the right to have a little tummy.” She continued, “Is it because I’m a model? Well we are normal people too, so let me enjoy the beach in peace please.”

Well, if that didn’t silence her critics, Swanepoel’s latest selfie surely will. She’s a new mom times two who is proud of what her body can do — and she’s not going to hide it just because it doesn’t look exactly how it did before she was pregnant.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!