Proving you don’t have to spend a lot to look #flawless, Cardi B.’s makeup artist Erika La’Pearl just shared that the award-winning rapper’s go-to foundation is a drugstore find. Cardi’s glam look comes courtesy of the Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-In-1 Foundation + Concealer, which retails for just $10. And while La’Pearl mixes some prestige products into the fearless fashionista’s routine, the Milani complexion perfector isn’t the only drugstore find in her arsenal.

In an interview with Refinery 29, La’Pearl shared that she often preps Cardi’s skin with Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Towelettes to start off with a super clean base. From there, she likes to layer Anastasia Beverly Hills Hydrating Face Oil and Tarte’s Poreless Mattifying Primer to ensure her makeup glides on smoothly and stays put.

10 Drugstore Products Celebs Wore to the Oscars 2018

When it comes to applying foundation, Cardi — like so many of us — is in between shades, so La’Pearl mixes the two-in-one Milani formula in 06 Sand Beige and 09 Tan for a perfect finish. She likea the equally affordable bh Cosmetics Studio Pro Total Coverage Concealer that sells for just $5.99 for under eye coverage and spot treatments.

The makeup artist admitted that she first tried Milani on Cardi for her 2018 Grammys look because she didn’t have time pick up a bottle of her favorite NARS formula, and the drugstore staple held up just fine as the rapper walked the red carpet and took the stage.

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Cardi is all about contour — especially sculpting her nose — so La’Pearl starts by adding dimension with the Black Opal True Color Skin Perfecting Stick Foundation in Beautiful Bronze, before breaking out the Anastasia Beverly Hills Contour Kit in Medium/Tan. She uses the the Nutmeg and Copper Brown shades to further emphasize those sky-high cheek bones.

If you’re looking for a gel eyeliner that won’t budge, La’Pearl likes the $5.50 Rimmel ScandalEyes Waterproof Gel Eye Liner for Cardi, while the $6.50 NYX Face and Body Glitter comes in a rainbow assortment of of shades for added shimmer. For a perfect pout that stays in place, La’Pearl lines the rapper’s lips with the $4 NYX Slim Lip Pencil in Nutmeg.

NYFW Fall 2018 Front Row Report Day 1: What Cardi B Wore to the Jeremy Scott Show and More

Leave it to Cardi B. to show us how to be dripping in finesse sans the giant price tag!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!