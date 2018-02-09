New York Fashion Fall 2018 week kicked off with an explosion of leopard, glitter and diamonds on the runways, bringing out celebs like Zayn Malik, Cardi B, Rachel Lindsay and Julianne Moore to take in the show-stopping fashion. The clothes were hot, but the celeb action was even hotter! Us Weekly’s Travis Cronin has the full rundown of who was talking to who backstage, which celebs hit up the after parties and what models like Gigi Hadid, Stella Maxwell and Joan Smalls rocked down the runway this season.

New York Fall-Winter 2018 Fashion Week: The Absolute Best Celebrity Street Style

Jeremy Scott, known for always putting on a show, did not disappoint this year and brought the celebrity power to the front row. Cardi B showed up moments before the show started, running out from backstage in a full length black fur coat taking her seat next to Kehlani and Empire actress Serayah. Cardi caught the attention of the whole crowd and everyone was craning their necks to get a look at the “No Limit” rapper. Gigi Hadid opened the show wearing metallic space-themed, skirt-overalls paired with a purple crop top and matching fringed wig. Models like Stella Maxwell followed Gigi down the runway rocking insane designs of sweats with bondage-style straps, furry thigh-high moon boots and The Fifth Element inspired wigs in highlighter yellow, cotton candy pink, sky blue and mint green. The space age show also ended with Hadid wearing a Star Trek inspired, multi colored tile crop top, glow-in-the-dark necklace and a purple bob wig.

After Jeremy, The Red Dress show, presented by the American Heart Association, featuring Tatyana Ali, Melissa Joan Hart, Adrienne Bailon Houghton, Kathy Ireland, Kate Walsh and Ginger Zee as the models. All the women burned up the runway in a sea of red and danced rather than walked down the runway to the sounds of legendary R&B trio En Vogue who performed during the show. The most head-turning moment happened when GMA’s Ginger Zee walked the runway the day before her scheduled C-section. Ginger told Us at the show “My water could break at the end of the runway and you know, I wouldn’t hate it, it would be a spectacular moment, right? Well Ginger’s runway walk didn’t end with the arrival of her new son, but it did end with Ginger ripping off a tear a way skirt to reveal her massive baby bump, to huge applause. Supermodel Kathy Ireland returned to the runway wearing her late friend’s Elizabeth Taylor’s diamond jewelry. Ireland told Us backstage at the show “Liz was very dear to me and this was a cause close to her, so I’m happy to be wearing some of the diamonds she left me when she passed on the runway today.”

Is This the Second Coming of the Supermodel? Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid’s ’90s-Style Hair Indicates Yes

But the hottest show of the night happened when celebrity favorite designer Tom Ford hosted his runway show in New York’s giant Park Avenue Armory! Julianne Moore and Elizabeth Banks were deep in conversation in the front row, laughing with each other and looking like bffs. Zayn Malik opted to skip girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s, Jeremey Scott runway to show to see Ford’s collection, a known shy guy, Malik arrived in an olive-green sweater and sunglasses even though the sun had long set with Converse x Dr. Woo Chuck 70 collaboration kicks, joining Hailey Baldwin, Anwar Hadid, La La Anthony, Sistine Stallone and EJ Johnson in the front row. Ford chose to switch it up this year, taking his company in the direction off all-vegan materials and furs, his cruelty-free collection featured model of the moment Kaia Gerber in a thick pleather headband intense smokey eye and gigantic pendant earrings. The models following her left the audience shook wearing head-to-toe cheetah spots, zebra stripes, glitter and velvets paired with diamond hoops, fishnets, mini-dresses, silver and gold thigh-highs boots. After the seven-minute show concluded “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star EJ Johnson told Us of the collection. “I literally like, gagged on it. My mouth was on the floor. Tom continues to create these pieces of work that are just amazing and that’s why he’s one of my favorites.” The audience was given a bright and fun show that had the audience buzzing.

Kaia Gerber Wears the Most Adorable Heart Pendant and Now We Want One

Ford opted out of hosting a proper after party , so stars like 21 Savage, Winnie Harlow, Ellen Von Unwerth, and Jodie Harsh headed to the Public hotel to celebrate designer Jeremy Scott. The party had guests in neon light up shutter shades, a 1980s New York skyline and neon MAC x Jeremy Scott boom box wall mural and a performance from SSION, a multimedia band from Scott’s home state of Kansas and a DJ set from The Misshapes. This was just day one!

Stay tuned to Stylish for more Front Row Reports from NYFW!

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Prove That Couples Who Wear Coordinating Athleisure Outfits Stay Together

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!