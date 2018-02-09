If there was any indication that we were in a second era of the larger-than-life supermodel, it would probably be in the resurgence of their hairstyles. Models from Ashley Graham and Olivia Culpo to Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid have been rocking looks of late that reference the OG super crew: Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista, among many others. Obviously, this is a wise style move because that was one stylish era. See how the major beauty moments of the ‘90s are being revived — then go copy them yourselves!