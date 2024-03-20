Carey Mulligan proves there’s such a thing as parent-teacher conference glam.

Mulligan, 38, gave fans a rundown of the beat via an episode of Vogue’s “Beauty Series” on Monday, March 18. She kicked the video off by hydrating her skin with hyaluronic micellar water, a number of serums and a moisturizer from Lancôme. “I love doing skincare and I spend as much time as I can before I’m interrupted by a child or my husband to go somewhere,” Mulligan quipped. “It feels like such a luxury to spend time not talking to anyone.”

Next, she applied La Mer’s eye cream before pulling the “big guns” — a.k.a. the Lyma Laser. “A couple of years ago, I got the Lyme Laser, which was basically my Oscars present to myself,” Mulligan said while pressing the product against her skin for three minutes at a time. The laser, which retails for nearly $3,000, helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, scars and more.

“My skin is ready, so I’m gonna get into my parent-teacher conference mode,” she said while reaching for her Chantecaille Future Skin Gel Foundation.

Next, the actress applied Sisley Paris’ Phyto-Cernes Éclat Eye Concealer while reflecting on her recent films that did not require her characters to wear a lot of makeup.

“There’s an onus on beauty in our industry that can be quite overwhelming, and I’ve enjoyed that a lot of my roles have not all been about that stuff,” Mulligan said, noting that wearing less makeup also saved her time getting ready in the morning.

Although Mulligan prefers not to wear heavy makeup, she still thinks it’s “fun” to change her appearance for roles. She explained that her character in Maestro, Felcia, was filmed at a number of ages throughout the film. “The makeup process of that was fascinating,” Mulligan gushed. She also praised her glam team for transforming her into Poor Deal Pamela in Saltburn, who donned “fabulous” makeup including heavy eyeshadow, dark eyebrows and fuschia lips.

“It was almost an entire mask of makeup,” she explained. “It was very collaborative and I loved working with that team.”

Moving onto her eyebrows, Mulligan filled her hairs in with a pencil before manicuring them with clear gel. She explained that she prefers to keep her eyebrows as bushy as “caterpillars” after staring in the Great Gatsby — where her brows were plucked in a thin 1920s look.

Mulligan topped her look off with a bit of eyeshadow, mascara, brown eyeliner, blush, a tinted lip balm and facial mist.

“I’m gonna go see how well — or not well — my children are doing at school,” Mulligan joked as she concluded the video.

Mulligan shares daughter Evelyn Grace, 8, and son Wilfred, 5, with husband Marcus Mumford.