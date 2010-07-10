Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Tie the Knot!

Carrie Underwood is a married woman!

The American Idol winner, 27, wed her hockey player beau Mike Fisher Saturday night, her rep confirms to UsMagazine.com.

"We could not feel more blessed to have found each other and to have shared this day with our friends and family that mean so much to us!" the newlyweds said in a statement they signed "Mike & Carrie Fisher."

The two walked down the aisle in front of more than 200 guests at the Ritz Carlton Reynolds Plantation in Greensboro, Ga., in a ceremony estimated to cost more than $500,000, according to RadarOnline.com.

Underwood wore a Chantilly lace Monique Lhuillier gown to say her vows to Fisher, who plays for the Ottawa Senators, under a lakeside tent.

After a year of dating, Fisher, 30, popped the question last December with a 12-carat ring worth about $800,000. "We're both obviously excited and very happy," Fisher said at the time.

Underwood hired a wedding planner, but also ironed out many of the details herself.

"I bought a lot of magazines and am cutting out pictures," she told Us in January. "I have a folder and I cut out pictures and glue them in. It's in kind of a binder thing."

Fisher was tasked with coordinating the honeymoon. "[Planning] that was Mike's project," she said at the CMA Fest last month.

"It's a surprise. I have no clue where we are going, which is nice. I know it will be warm, that's about it."

The Grammy winner said she wasn't worrying too much about slimming down before her wedding.

"I'm not a big stresser — Mike would love me if I weighed 800 pounds," she told reporters after taking the entertainer of the year award for the second straight year at the Academy of Country Music Awards in April.

They made their first public appearance as a couple in January 2010 at an event in Quebec.

After nabbing Video of the Year at the CMT Awards last month, Underwood gushed to Us, "No matter what happens, I go home a winner. I have the biggest prize, the guy sitting next to me. Win or lose, he is proud of me. Of course, it’s nice to share the good times too!"