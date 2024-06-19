Celine Paris, meet Celine New York!

Celine Dion is widely recognized for her bold style choices, but even her casual looks make a statement. The musician, 56, stepped out of her hotel for a day in New York City on Tuesday, June 18, wearing a (quite literal) statement piece. Dion’s army green ringer tee with white contrasting hems read Celine Paris across the chest, a nod to the luxury brand and a not-so-subtle reminder to passing New Yorkers.

The singer paired the iconic tee with a pair of slim fit, low rise jeans cinched with a brown leather belt, all paired with open-toed heels. She elevated the simple look with accessories, adding statement jewelry including a watch, rings, large hoops and a long chain complete with several charms. With her hair slicked back, she also added a pair of large 70’s inspired sunglasses. Dion finished off the daytime outfit with a sage green leather shoulder bag, which had gold hardware to match her jewelry.

Dion is in New York City to promote her new documentary I Am: Celine Dion, which is set to release on Prime Video on June 25 after showing in theaters for one night only on June 21. The documentary shares a rare glimpse of Dion’s life since her diagnosis with stiff-person syndrome in December 2022. Led by director Irene Taylor, the documentary gives a behind the scenes look at how Dion’s health has impacted her day-to-day life and her music career.

In her first red carpet appearance since her diagnosis, Dion celebrated the premiere of her documentary alongside her son, Rene Charles, on Monday, June 17. The singer stunned in a silky, all-white look featuring a neck-tie blouse and a floor length skirt. With her hair in natural waves, Dion accessorized with a black belt and shoes, and silver jewelry.

During her speech at the event, Dion was overwhelmed by the love and support of her friends and family. She made sure to thank her fans “for being a part of [her] journey,” naming the film as a “love letter” to them, and expressing hope to see them again “very, very soon.”