Céline Dion wowed in white at the premiere of her new documentary, I Am: Céline Dion, in New York City.

Dion, 56, was angelic in the silky ensemble on Monday, June 17, which featured a classic neck-tie blouse and a floor-length skirt. Dion, who has not walked a red carpet since her stiff-person syndrome diagnosis in 2022, teamed the look with a black belt featuring rhinestone embellishments, charcoal shoes, an oversized ring and sparkly bracelets.

For glam, the singer donned a sharp contour, rosy cheeks, pink eyeshadow, mascara and glossy lips. Her blonde hair was parted to one side and styled in soft curls.

I Am: Céline Dion follows Dion’s music career as she navigates life amid her battle with stiff-person Syndrome diagnosis, which forced her to cancel 42 shows during her Courage World Tour.

At the Monday screening, Dion gave an emotional speech, telling fans she hopes to return to performing “very soon.”

“This is by far the biggest crowd I’ve had in years,” Dion gushed. “I hope to see you all again very, very soon.”

“I cannot believe how fortunate I am to have my family in my life,” she told the audience through tears, as son René-Charles Angélil, 23, passed her a tissue. Dion also thanked her fans “from the bottom of my heart for being part of my journey. This movie is my love letter to each of you.”

Dion announced she was diagnosed with SPS in December 2022 via Instagram.

“Recently, I’ve been diagnosed with a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome,” she said in the emotional video. “We now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she continued, adding the condition has stopped her from singing “the way I’m used to.”

“I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again,” she said, noting it had been “a struggle.”

Dion has not performed live since 2019.