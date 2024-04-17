Céline Dion is sharing her stiff person syndrome battle with the world.

The Grammy winner, 56, announced in a January statement that she would “raise awareness” about the “little-known” neurological disorder in a documentary titled I Am: Céline Dion. The announcement came after Dion revealed her diagnosis in December 2022.

“I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through,” the singer said via Instagram at the time.

Stiff person syndrome, which occurs in about one in 1 million people, is characterized by progressive muscle rigidity which leads to impaired mobility, muscle spasms, postural deformities and chronic pain.

Due to her health issues, Dion officially canceled her Courage World Tour in May 2023. In a social media statement, she told fans that she was “working really hard to build back my strength” and was “not giving up” on touring again someday.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the I Am: Céline Dion documentary.

Does ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Have a Release Date?

I Am: Céline Dion will be available to stream on Prime Video starting Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

What Is ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ About?

A synopsis for the film shared via Dion’s Instagram page in April notes that I Am: Céline Dion is “a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness.”

In addition to documenting Dion’s battle with stiff person syndrome, the documentary will also serve as “a love letter to fans” by highlighting “the music that has guided her life while also showcasing the resilience of the human spirit.”

What Has Celine Dion Said About the ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Documentary?

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” Dion said in a January statement announcing the documentary.

She continued: “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Is There a Trailer for the ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ Documentary?

Prime Video has not yet released a trailer for I Am: Céline Dion.

How Is Celine Dion Doing Amid Her Battle With Stiff Person Syndrome?

Dion “has her good and bad days” and has been “doing lots of physical therapy and voice exercises,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in February.

A second source told Us that Dion’s diagnosis has “empowered her and changed her mindset.”