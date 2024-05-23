Céline Dion proves her strength while giving fans an inside look at her battle with stiff person syndrome in the emotional trailer for her documentary.

“My voice is the conductor of my life,” Dion, 56, says in the first glimpse of Prime Video’s I Am: Céline Dion, which dropped on Thursday, May 23. “When your voice brings you joy, you’re the best of yourself. I need my instrument.”

The Grammy winner announced in December 2022 that she was diagnosed with the rare neurological disorder. Dion’s struggle with stiff person syndrome has caused her to have “spasms” that affect her vocal chords.

In the wake of her illness, Dion had to cancel her tour, which she says in the trailer was one of the toughest decisions of her life.

“It’s not hard to do a show, you know … it’s hard to cancel a show,” she confesses as scenes from her decades-long career on stage flash in the background.

Dion recalls creating “magic” as a performer and gushes over her life before breaking down at the thought of never singing again.

“I’m working hard. I have to admit it’s been a struggle,” she says of the road to recovery, noting that she’s doing physical therapy and trying to get her strength back.

Dion confesses through tears, “I miss it so much. The people. I miss them.”

Life on stage is clearly part of Dion’s identity as she vows, “If I can’t run, I’ll walk. If I can’t walk, I’ll crawl. And I won’t stop.”

According to Dion’s previous statement about the film, the documentary aims to “raise awareness” about her “little-known” disorder.

I Am: Céline Dion is “a raw and honest behind-the-scenes look at the iconic superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness,” per the official synopsis.

In addition to telling her story on Prime Video, Dion has been stepping back into the limelight little by little. She made a surprise appearance at the 2024 Grammys in February to present Taylor Swift with the Album of the Year award.

That same month, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the musician “has her good and bad days” but isn’t letting her illness keep her down. The disorder has “empowered her and changed her mindset,” the insider added.

Despite her recent health issues, Dion’s “dream is to perform on stage again, and she’s not giving up,” the source said, noting that her positive reception at the Grammys “lifted her spirits.”

I Am: Céline Dion will premiere on Prime Video Tuesday, June 25.