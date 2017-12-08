Celine Dion is feeling the Christmas spirit! The “My Heart Will Go On” singer and fashion icon released a cute new holiday video featuring her a purse from her collection at Nordstrom, which launched in September, and her take on a Christmas classic song. “Chestnuts roasting in my new handbag,” the 49-year-old croons as she shows off a gorgeous red handbag from her first-ever fashion line.

“No, no, no! We’re not cooking anything inside here yet!” she continues. “But I do hope you’re cooking up some plans for a wonderful and festive holiday season with family and friends. Be safe, be healthy. Wishing you peace and happy holidays from Nordstrom. Merry Christmas!”

The bag in the video seen on Dion is her Octave Leather Satchel, which is available for $298 in a variety of colors, including winter white, black and gray. In addition to purses, her Nordstrom collection also features wallets and luggage, and ranges from $78-$300. “I’m excited at this opportunity to launch my collection with Nordstrom,” the seven-time Grammy winner said when the line first launched. “My collection is all about affordable luxury, and we’ve created beautiful designs with excellent quality and I can’t wait for everyone to discover all of this at Nordstrom.”

Since teaming up with Law Roach (the same stylist that Zendaya uses) in 2016, Dion’s fashion has been better than ever, and she’s laughing all the way to the bank: she was the fourth highest paid woman in 2017! Stylish will leave the singing to Dion, but we’re definitely adding a few of her pretty pieces to our holiday wish list!

