All around all star! Morgan Simianer’s skincare routine might just be as good as her cheerleading chops. With a relaxing set up, “a lot” of serums and “ultimate” dry skin hacks, the 24-year-old has a handful of healthy skin secrets. To see how the Cheer star gets her Beauty Sleep on in her Dallas apartment, watch the exclusive video above.

Get Clean

“I like to take a shower before I go to bed so I feel nice and clean and ready to sleep,” the athlete said as she jumped in the shower with the First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser.

Fast forward through a quick shower and whipping up some SleepyTime Tea and Simianer gets any residue off of her skin with the Caudalie Micellar Cleansing Water and the First Aid Beauty Hydrating Toner.

Serum Overload

“I have a lot of serums that I use. I don’t really know exactly what each one of them does, but I swear by using all of them that it does something,” the Cheer star laughed. “I put like one or two drops of each one and then just rub evenly into my skin.”

Curious which seven serums made the cut? Simianer reaches for the Truly Beauty Vegan Collagen Serum, Pacifica Water Bounce Serum, Pacifica Glow Baby Serum, Caudalie The Serum, Caudalie Radiance Serum, The Ordinary Caffeine Solution and last but certainly not least the Caudalie The Perfecting Serum.

Hydration Station

No dryness here! The athlete swears by the Laneige Emulsion to keep her skin hydrated. “This is my all time favorite moisturizer,” she said. “I literally use this every single day, whenever my skin is dry. It’s light enough that it doesn’t feel cake on your face, but at the same time it moisturizes your face more than a lot of heavier creams.”

For some extra TLC on extra sensitive skin around her nose, Simianer dabs on the Osea Advanced Protection Cream. “This is a bit thicker so that my skin can absorb it and not get as dry and red,” she added.

All About the Eyes

“I like a little tiny bit because a little goes a long way,” the reality star said about her Arbonne Eye Cream, which she gently dabs onto the skin with her pointer finger.

No Knots Here

Now that her skin care is set, it’s time to get her hair silky and smooth before bed. The product that comes to the rescue? Unite’s Detangler. “I take my hair out of this crazy bun and use this detangled to help me try to brush this [my hair],” she explained. “Spread it evenly on both sides and then I just take my hair brush and brush it out.”

For more of Siminiar’s Beauty Sleep routine and to see her full product list, watch the exclusive video above.

