Too cute! Chicago West and True Thompson are right on track to become beauty bosses like Kim and Kylie. Even as tots, they know their way around a makeup cabinet. In fact, Chicago, who is just 3-years-old, gave her 2-year-old cousin a complete makeover.

Khloé Kardashian shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of the cousins’ playdate and truth be told, it reminds Us a lot of a signature Kardashian ‘Get Ready With Me’ video!

The get together was very girly, complete with princess costumes and full-blown beauty transformations.

While most kids have playrooms filled with building blocks and Legos, the Kardashian’s offspring set up shop in a monochromatic pink glam room stocked to the brim with every KKW Beauty lipstick, fragrance and shadow possible.

True looks cute as can be in a blue Princess Jasmine getup, while Chicago is equally as adorable in a pink princess dress and pigtails.

The girls start off makeup-free, but after True asks Chicago to put some dusty rose lipstick on her pout, the girls are set on getting their glam on.

Chicago, the mini makeup artist that she is, steadies her hand on her cousin and very carefully applies a bulleted lipstick to True’s pout. While she isn’t as precise as say Mario Dedivanovic, the tiny tot has some serious makeup chops!

Of course, Chicago has to twin with her cousin, so she applies the shade to her lips, too. Wanting more, she says, “KoKo, where’s the lipstick?” We just can’t wait for a KKW X Chicago collaboration in the future!

Once they’re all done up, the next generation Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars take their glam on the go. Well, to the backyard grocery store that is. They go shopping for produce, carry around baby dolls and even sing some songs.

Kardashians lead busy lives, so it’s no surprise that there were more activities on the agenda. Up next? Zooming through the backyard on scooters.

The two girls, along with cousin Stormi, hang out quite often. In fact Kim, Khloé and Kylie have come to aptly call them the “triplets” as all the girls were born within 3 months of each other.

That said, Khloé shared that she continuously reminds herself not to compare the girls. “Sometimes I see some of them and I’m like, ‘But Chicago did this,’ or, ‘Stormi did that.’ I’m like, I can’t do that. [They’re all different kids and different ages and just learn differently,” she said on an episode of “The Travis Stork” show in July 2020.