LOL! Chicago West Tries to ‘Sneak Off’ With Kim Kardashian’s Designer Bag

Caught red-handed! Kim Kardashian has quite the impressive (and enviable) collection of designer handbags, so it was only a matter of time before her daughter, Chicago West, started trying to steal her accessories.

Now, that fateful moment may have come earlier than anticipated, as the 3-year-old just tried to hijack a few items from her fashionable momma’s closet.

“Caught someone trying to sneak off with my stuff 💕,” the 40-year-old Skims founder captioned a Thursday, June 24, Instagram photo of her youngest daughter.

While the little one may have been up to no good, it’s hard to blame her for wanting to up her accessory game — she clearly has some stellar style!

Dressed in a tie-dye t-shirt, Chicago, who Kim shares with Kanye West, picked a pink lucite bag that matched her outfit.

The decision must have been a tough one though, as the KKW Beauty founder has quite the extensive arsenal. Her Birkin collection, which includes everything from red paisley prints, snakeskin designs and crocodile fabrics, is overwhelming in and of itself.

Kim’s 231 million followers were clearly experiencing cuteness overload, taking to the comments section to obsess over the little one.

“I truly can’t handle the cuteness,” a fan wrote. Another added: “I’ll keep saying this, she the cutest little thing of them all 😢😍.”

Others couldn’t get over the reality star’s insane handbag collection, noting that she should just let her daughter “keep it [the bag]” as it’s “technically hers.”

“Kim got more Birkin bags than I ever seen before😢😂🙌,” a follower quipped. “Omg so many holy grails! Beautiful collection,” someone else chimed in.

This isn’t the first time Chicago has proved her fashionista status. Last year, she found herself trying on a pair of her mom’s pink pumps.

“Are you wearing mommy’s heels? Do you love them?” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said via Instagram stories at the time.

In the clip, the then 2-year-old, who was dressed in a head-to-toe pink, replied with a simple, “Yes.” She then added, “Here’s my purse,” showing off her stylish accessory.

Chi Chi’s love for all things girly also extends into the makeup department. In March 2021, she proved that she knows her way around glam, giving cousin True Thompson a full face beat.

Sitting in the KKW beauty room, which is stocked to the brim with every lipstick, compact and contour product one could ever imagine, the tiny tot ever so precisely applied a bulleted lipstick to True’s pout.

Of course, she had to give herself some color too, applying the same shade to her lips.

All this to say, we can’t wait to see a KKW X Chicago collaboration in the future!