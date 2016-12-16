Um, can you say delicious? Chrissy Teigen is the star of Love's 16th Advent calendar video of 2016, and it features her jazzercising in the teeniest outfit you could possibly work out in.

The Lip Sync Battle color commentator, 31, does her best Olivia Newton-John impression in an '80s-inspired aqua thong bodysuit with a plunging scoop neckline, teamed with red sweatbands and white leg warmers. And, of course, she's in full glam with big bouncy curls and a red statement lip.

But the motivation behind her rigorous routine? Food! Teigen, who welcomed baby Luna in April, stretches for wine, lunges for a hot dog and does push-ups for a carton of french fries. (Just like Us, indeed!)

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has had quite the jam-packed holiday season already. Not only did she work it out for Love, she also starred in Target's Toycracker mini-movie with her husband, John Legend. And she took her baby girl to meet Santa at Macy's for the first time — with hilariously mixed results.

"She did such a good job!" "She didn't even cry!" We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 15, 2016 at 7:19am PST

Captioning a snap of a plaid-clad (and very grumpy-faced) Luna with Santa, Teigen wrote, "'She did such a good job!' 'She didn't even cry!' We only share what we want you to see, my loves. Lol."

