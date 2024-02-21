Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cindy Crawford celebrated her 58th birthday in style.

The iconic supermodel was photographed out shopping with her husband, Rande Gerber, in Miami on Tuesday, February 20. She chose a boho-chic look for her special day, opting for a flowy, intricately patterned top with tassel details. She paired this blouse with flared blue jeans and sandals, carrying a small brown bag in hand.

For any boho babes looking to make this look their own, we’re here to help. We found a similar top to hers on Amazon, and it’s just $30!

Get the Kaywide Loose Boho V-Neck Top for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Crawford’s, this naturally cool top features a V-neckline with tassels, voluminous sleeves and an easygoing fit. It’s as quick to throw on as a T-shirt, but it’s obviously leveled up in style. We picked out a blue for a more similar look to the fashion icon, but this top comes in many colorways and variations!

This top will look just as cute with light-wash blue jeans as it will with white shorts. If you want to go extra boho, go with the flow and pair it with a tiered maxi skirt. You could use it to elevate a pair of leggings as well!

Want to see some other similar blouses we spotted on our search? Let’s find you your favorite. Check out seven more picks below!

Shop other similar tops we love:

Not your style? Explore more tops, tees and blouses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Related: Love Chrissy Teigen’s $3,400 Jacket? Our Similar Amazon Pick Is 98% Less Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Chrissy Teigen is already seriously inspiring our spring style. The model and cookbook author was photographed in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 17, supporting her daughter, Luna, selling Girl Scout cookies (alongside their dog, Petey). She wore Agolde […]