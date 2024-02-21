Your account
Stylish

Recreate Cindy Crawford’s Birthday Boho Moment With This Tassel Top

By
Cindy Crawford in Miami on February 20, 2024.
Cindy Crawford in Miami on February 20, 2024.Backgrid/MEGA

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cindy Crawford celebrated her 58th birthday in style.

The iconic supermodel was photographed out shopping with her husband, Rande Gerber, in Miami on Tuesday, February 20. She chose a boho-chic look for her special day, opting for a flowy, intricately patterned top with tassel details. She paired this blouse with flared blue jeans and sandals, carrying a small brown bag in hand.

For any boho babes looking to make this look their own, we’re here to help. We found a similar top to hers on Amazon, and it’s just $30!

See it!

Get the Kaywide Loose Boho V-Neck Top for just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Like Crawford’s, this naturally cool top features a V-neckline with tassels, voluminous sleeves and an easygoing fit. It’s as quick to throw on as a T-shirt, but it’s obviously leveled up in style. We picked out a blue for a more similar look to the fashion icon, but this top comes in many colorways and variations!

This top will look just as cute with light-wash blue jeans as it will with white shorts. If you want to go extra boho, go with the flow and pair it with a tiered maxi skirt. You could use it to elevate a pair of leggings as well!

KAYWIDE Women's Casual Boho V Neck Top Loose Floral Printed Long Sleeve Beach Shirts Blouses(Blue-2013,L)
KAYWIDE

Kaywide Loose Boho V-Neck Top

$30
See it!

Want to see some other similar blouses we spotted on our search? Let’s find you your favorite. Check out seven more picks below!

Shop other similar tops we love:

Vogebund Womens Casual Peasant Tops Floral Print Bohemian Beach Shirt Flowy V-Neck Long Sleeve Loose Boho Blouses Blue
Vogebund

Voguebund Floral Boho Tunic Top

$30
See it!
OYOANGLE Women's Boho Floral Print Tassel Tie Neck Puff Short Sleeve Peplum Blouse Top Black XL
OYOANGLE

Oyoangle Boho Floral Tassel Top

$31
See it!
Rixiland Women Floral Boho Tunic Tops Babydoll Shirts Long Sleeve Blouses Self-Tie V Neck T Shirts Blue
Rixiland

Rixiland Bohemian Floral Babydoll Top

$28
See it!

Not your style? Explore more tops, tees and blouses here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

