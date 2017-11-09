Like a woman! Faith Hill hit the red carpet at the 2017 CMA Awards on November 8 with husband Tim McGraw wearing an easy yet elegant piled-high hairdo. The 50-year-old Take Me As I Am singer’s undone bun proves that you don’t have to be overly precious with your locks for a big night out. With the holidays and endless events right around the corner, Stylish went right to Hill’s mane man Lorenzo Martin to get the how-to on her casually sexy hair.

Martin and Hill decided on the look as soon as Martin saw the This Kiss singer’s Armani Privé gown. “The dress had one shoulder and was absolutely stunning. We wanted to show off her incredible physique and not have anything distract from the elegant top of the gown,” Martin exclusively tells Us. As for the style of the high and loose style of the bun, Martin says: “This is a trend that never goes out of style. It looks glamorous without being overly formal. The messiness and texture of the style is what gives it a modern feel.” Now that’s music to our ears, as the simple style can be done on second (or even fifth!) day hair, perfect for super busy party season!

After washing and conditioning Hill’s hair with hydrating formulas “to drench hair with moisture, making it easier to manage,” Martin blow-dried Hill’s clean hair with a large round brush. He then sprayed Fekkai’s One and Then Some Dry Texturizing Spray throughout hair, creating a ‘lived-in’ look. After gathering tresses and securing in a high ponytail, he spritzed more texturizing spray throughout the pony to add grip.

To create the bun, Martin simply wrapped various pieces of hair in different directions, securing with pins. (Yes, it IS that easy!) He finished the look with a light mist of The One by Fekkai One to Hold Hairpray to “make her hair sexy and tousled for the whole night!”

