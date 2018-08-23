First ColourPop changed the game with the yummiest liquid lipsticks around (and in just about every color under the sun,too). But now, they’ve gotten a beauty sibling and it’s going to totally change your skincare routine. Behold: Fourth Ray Beauty.

The new addition to the ColourPop family boasts some major chops too. Not only is it clean (meaning free from gluten, parabens, phthalates and synthetic fragrances) and wellness-inspired, but Fourth Ray Beauty’s products are also effective at an accessible price-point. And behind it all the brand is inspired by the mentality that a balanced mind and body doesn’t just provide internal health — it lends to looking good on the outside.

Some details: the line includes a BFD cleansing oil ($14) to remove makeup, dirt and pollution, the AM to the PM Gel Cleanser ($12), a daily gentle wash that won’t strip the skin, the Keep Clear Clarifying Tonic ($10), a non-drying toner to clarify and balance the skin, The Lightweight Hydrator ($12), an oil-free lightweight fluid for moisture, and the Later Hater Spot Treatment ($12), an overnight pimple-fighter with salicylic acid, sulfur and calamine.

If you are more into having your entire routine decided for you, you could spring for the Full Collection, a bundle of the 5 Fourth Ray Essentials which retails for $54 a pop. Or if you want a full self-care ritual, opt for The Ritual Box which includes all of the Fourth Ray skincare products as well as a rose quartz roller, cleansing cloths, scrunchies and kitty headbands for the ultimate routine — all for $150.

All Fourth Ray products are cruelty free and vegan. You can get in on all of the self-care at fourthraybeauty.com now.

