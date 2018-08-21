The 2018 VMAs red carpet brought bling so bright that it could nearly blind you. Of course, the gowns were scandalous and all out glamorous to the nth-degree, but the ladies of the annual Video Music Awards made sure to bring out the baubles that rivaled what sunk the Titanic.

From Cardi B hitting the red carpet drip, drip, dripping in emeralds, to Jennifer Lopez icing her wrists with diamonds, it was all about the statement-making bling. And who could forget Rita Ora’s gothic-inspired black diamonds. Like we said, the 2018 VMAs red carpet jewelry was so major it could blind you — see it all here!