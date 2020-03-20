Getting personal! On Thursday, March 19, 25-year-old media personality Courtney Stodden opened up about her struggle with her weight and how far she’s come in her mental health journey.

“When I came to Hollywood I was under 95. Sickly thin,” the Couples Therapy alum captioned the Instagram post. “Now I’m well over 100 and feel happier than ever ❤️ embrace your healthy self in quarantine 🤟🏻 #bodypositive #quarantine.”

In the pic, Stodden posed in her living room leaving little to the imagination in a tiny black bikini. She wore her hair up in a bun and perched her black sunglasses right above her hairline. In the background, fans get a glimpse of her adorable dog.

Stodden is among many of the celebrities and normal people alike who are currently social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It appears as though she’s using social media as a way to engage with fans and show some self-love.

Fans supported the reality TV star’s body-positive post. “I love following your life journey. Keep up the great work. Beautiful inside and out,” a follower wrote. Another said, “You look beautiful, love you ❤️.”

Four days prior, Stodden posed for yet another at-home photoshoot debuting a short hairstyle while wearing sexy black lingerie.

She captioned the photo series, “All this stress and now I’m divorced. Nothing like new hair to mend the soul right ladies? #newhair.”

Stodden finalized her divorce from Lost star Doug Hutchison in January, three years after they ended their relationship.

On January 20, the former Celebrity Big Brother competitor tweeted, “I’m officially divorced today 🦋.”

The “Milestone Bikini” singer married Hutchinson when she was 16 and he was 50.

On March 3, Stodden posted a photo with Hutchinson realizing that their divorce is “for the better.”

In the lengthy caption, she wrote, “I’ll always be angry. You’ve left me — a child-woman, feeling belittled and confused. These things I shall overcome. I wish you well. But please don’t ever do this to another minor again.”

She continued, “It’s not right… even if the parent signs off. Wait a respectable amount of time before marrying. Children aren’t on your level. I’ll always love you regardless. Be better. As shall I.”

