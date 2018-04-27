Dakota Johnson should write book called the The Art of the Outfit Quickchange. Seriously, the actress attended CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 26, and wore not one, but two stylish looks that weren’t just major statements — they were also drastically different from one another. AKA it’s a testament to her true fashion chameleon status.

To start off the day, Johnson went with a feminine and cheerful Attico frock. The sunny Gen Z yellow velvet midi dress had a Victorian cut and was made of velvet, so it was at once bright, sumptuous, and feminine. All the while, she looked totally demure.

And to match the ladylike vibes, celebrity hair stylist Mark Townsend created a twisted and slightly deconstructed updo that showed off the actress’ California girl highlights. Then for the perfect finishing touch makeup artist Lisa Storey kept the girly thread going with a romantic pink flush, rose lip and gray-tone smokey enhancement to the Fifty Shades of Grey actress’ eyes.

Once we finally got over the shock of how stunning Johnson looked, she surprised us again with another major look, this time opting for a Dolce&Gabbana pinstriped bustier jumpsuit. And while this look was indeed sexier thanks to the lace-up front, there was still sophistication because of the structured sleeves and elegant neckline. All in all, we’d call this a statement look.

For this boss lady moment, Johnson wore her hair down and straight and toned down her blush — but she looked just as fresh-face and natural as could be, which was a wonderful contrast to her business-chic outfit.

Who says you can’t change your style multiple times a day — Dakota proves it’s possible.

