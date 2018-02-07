Um, Dakota Johnson has your style inspiration sorted for the next six months, at the very least. The Fifty Shades Freed star has been serving look after look on her press tour for the upcoming blockbuster release, going from flirty military-influenced Versace frocks one day to sultry asymmetrical Cushnie et Ochs slip dresses the next — and she does it all with her low key, signature flirty aesthetic. Check out all of her looks from the tour here!