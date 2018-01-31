Dakota Johnson just gave Us all the perfect outfit for when you want to transmit major sex appeal with binding yourself into an ultra-tight bodycon situation. The actress stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week to promote her upcoming film, Fifty Shades Freed, rocking the perfect military-inspired Versace Pre-Fall 2018 minidress.

Miley Cyrus: From Hot Mess to Smokin’ Hot — See Her Style Evolution!

The look is equal parts flirty, sexy and demure while also retaining a classic utilitarian structure. First, the dress is perfectly tailored to an A-line silhouette — it enhances Johnson’s curves without hugging every single one. Then, to add a little sex appeal, there is a mini slit that shows off Johnson’s toned stems. While the bodice isn’t particularly revealing (it’s a scoop neck), it’s the sleeves that add an element of vava-voom to the look: they’re peek-a-boo at the shoulder and flaunt a hint-of-skin in an unexpected way. Consider this dress a lesson in the art of flirting with your clothes.

Chrissy Teigen Is Slaying Her Second Pregnancy: See Her Maternity Style

And the gold buttons? They add an air of classic sophistication and luxury to the frock. The whole look is a case-study in how the details of your clothes can make your look. Of course, the consummate fashionista Johnson matched the dress with simple platform sandals and rocked loose waves and a coquettish kitten eye to complement the overall vibe of her outfit.

A lesson any Fifty Shades fan can take away here A: Much like her character Anastasia Steele, Johnson proves that you don’t have to be overtly sexual in the way you dress in order to dish some serious sex appeal.

The actress isn’t the only star to get into the military vibes with her clothing. Recently, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen showed their mastery in the art of couples dressing in military-inspired classic pieces. Which begs the question — what would Christian Grey wear to complement this killer look?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!