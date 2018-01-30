The couple that dresses well together, stays together! Case in point: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. The duo stepped out with baby Luna in NYC on Monday, January 29, in coordinated utilitarian-inspired looks that prove that casual dressing doesn’t have to lack glamour!

Chrissy Teigen Is Slaying Her Second Pregnancy: See Her Maternity Style

Teigen and Legend faced on the chilly New York winter temps with typical savoir faire: they both rocked statement coats that kept them toasty, but fashionable. And while both pieces had military flair — Legend rocked an admiral’s coat, while his social media star wife rocked an shearling aviator coat. The looks are coordinated, but not overly matchy-matchy so they look cool.

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2 After Leaving Grammys 2018 Early

The “Lip Sync Battle” host’s look was completed with black pants, a thick sweater and a black scarf — and of course, sleek black leather pointed-toe boots. Legend, on the other hand, had a chic striped sweater underneath his coat and donned dark slacks and distressed boots. These outfits come on the heels of an uber glam weekend for the couple: they attended the Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28, and stunned per usual. Teigen wore a sparkling silver Yanina Couture midi dress, while her husband rocked a blue and black tuxedo. And the best part of the stylish affair: Teigen revealed that she is expecting a baby boy!

Grammys 2018: Best Unseen Moments From the Audience and Backstage

Dressing well together isn’t the only thing that A-list couple does to make Us swoon. Teigen recently revealed to Us that her hubby has been pampering her while she’s pregnant — by cooking for her! Boyfriends of the world, take notes!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!