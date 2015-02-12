Anastasia isn't the only one who can show some skin!

Dakota Johnson premiered Fifty Shades of Grey in London on Thursday, Feb. 12, and she did it in a dress that boasted an extremely low neckline.

Johnson, 25, who's still modeling her dyed-for-the-role brunette tresses, worked a spaghetti-strap Saint Laurent dress with a deep V-neckline that exposed her décolletage. To complete the look, the daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson added metallic Roger Vivier shoes—a perfect match to the beading on her dress—and jewels by Sidney Garber.

Joining her on the carpet was Mr. Christian Grey—er, Jamie Dornan, who donned a navy blue suit, teamed with an eggplant tie and Tod's shoes. His wife, Amelia Warner, accompanied him to the event, clad in a strapless, printed mini.

Johnson, for one, is no stranger to showing off her assets. Not only did the actress strip down to her skivvies—and sometimes less!—for her many sex scenes in Fifty Shades, but she also posed in the nude for the latest issue of W magazine.

Though she's publicly stated that filming some of the film's erotic scenes was a challenge, Johnson also also believed most to be natural and lovely. "The virginity [sex] scene is something that is so beautiful," she told Access Hollywood.

She added, "The way that [cinematographer] Seamus [McGarvey] and [director] Sam [Taylor-Johnson] shot that scene, it's really incredible. And the colors! It's so saturated, and then just watching a really profound moment in a young girl's life, I think that was pretty special to do."

