Consider your holiday lip found! Perennial red carpet princess Dakota Johnson demonstrated the perfect festive lip during her appearance at the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala on Saturday, November 4 — with a punk rock twist!

Instead of opting for a traditional nude or a vampy deep red, Johnson rocked a deep plum lipstick courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Lisa Storey. The look was high-impact, but still fresh and unexpected — although it screams “wear for your gift swap, we are tempted to dabble in this look before we hit the holiday party circuit, just like Johnson. Luckily for Us, Storey spilled some of the products she used to create the epic makeup.

To give the Fifty Shades Freed star her neither-burgundy-nor-red perfect pout, Storey first lined Johnson’s lips with Charlotte Tilbury Lip Cheat in Bad Romance — a cool, vampy plum purple shade that isn’t just smooth, it’s waterproof. Perfect for lasting through cocktail hour! Storey didn’t spill the exact shade of lipstick that she used with the liner (if she did at all), but if you are looking to top up your lip liner with a lippie for added staying power, Stylish suggests Revlon Super Lustrous in Plum Velour.

The rest of Johnson’s makeup was remarkably fresh and understated, especially her skin. To give her client a perfected, yet natural appearance, Storey applied Tom Ford Beauty Traceless Perfection Foundation, and then lightly shaded Johnson’s face and eyes for subtle definition.

As for Johnson’s hair, she sported a similarly classic-with-a-twist bun: Think undone Audrey Hepburn in the best way possible. The look was created by celebrity hairstylist Johnnie Sapong who started by layering Leonor Greyl Algues et Fleurs and Leonor Greyl Structure Naturelle were layered into her strands from the nape to front, and then blow dried them with a diffuser to “encourage texture and body in the hair.”

Once the hair was dry, Sapong applied Leonor Greyl Baume Bois de Rose on the mid-lengths and ends for separation and misted the roots with Leonor Greyl Voluforme. Then he brushed Johnson’s raven strands back with his fingers for root lift, before sweeping them back into a messy plait which he secured into a bun with a couple of pins.

Et voila — the overall effect was a look that equal parts punk and princess and cool down to its core!



By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!