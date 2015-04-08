A message for her haters!

Danielle "Dani" Evans wowed Tyra Banks and her co-judges on America's Next Top Model, winning the coveted title for cycle 6 in 2006. Nearly 10 years after her rise to the top, the fight is not over for the Arkansas native, 29, who is battling accusations of skin-bleaching and having an eating disorder.

On Tuesday, April 7, the 5-foot-11-inches, size-2-wearing stunner took to Instagram to address the controversy looming on her page for months.

"To all the simpletons who constantly comment with pseudo concern about my physical appearance now, vs 10 years ago — it's called maturing and gracefully aging," Evans explained to her 14,000 followers. "I thought we all learned this basic fact in 3rd grade. So let's stop with the belligerent comments about me needing to eat and the absurd questions if I'm bleaching my skin."

Evans continued to fire back at her haters in the post. "To answer both," she wrote, "I have impeccable genetics and a superlative dermatologist. Cease with the foolishness or you will get blocked.” The model ended her stern warning with the caption: "carry on now..”

Back in 2006, the ANTM alum won a deal with Ford Models, a spread in Elle magazine, and a $100,000 modeling contract with CoverGirl. She also landed spots to walk in New York Fashion Week for designers including Carlos Campos, Jenni Kayne, William Rast, and Y-3.

