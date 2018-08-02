No need to worry if your royal wedding invitation got lost in the mail. You can now own a piece of the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s big day *and* support a great cause in the process. David and Victoria Beckham attended the May 19, 2018, nuptials at Windsor Castle in stylish yet sophisticated ensembles, and the fashionable couple has partnered with Omaze to auction off the wears. The proceeds from the campaign will benefit the Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which helps victims of the 2017 terrorist attack. Oh and hurry — today, August 2, is the last day to donate in exchange for entry in the raffle to snag the wears.

As you may recall, the soccer legend and his pop star-turned-designer wife were at the top of many a royal wedding best dressed list thanks to their style savvy. David wore a charcoal Kim Jones for Dior Homme morning suit featuring a contrasting light gray double-breasted waistcoat, white Egyptian cotton poplin shirt, smokey-colored silk satin tie to watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex tie the knot. According to Omaze, the dapper duds are embroidered with a “DB” on the inside, so their is no mistaking who they came from.

Royal Wedding 2018: See What the Guests Wore to the Services

Posh, meanwhile, proved her love of navy (she wore a frock of the same color to the April 2011 wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton) in a sheath dress of her own design. She paired the cape-like midi with a matching netted hat and bright red-orange pumps.

What Victoria Beckham Really Thought of Duchess Meghan’s Wedding Dress

In an interview with the Evening Standard earlier this year, she said there have been so many inquiries about the number (which was initially slated to hit stores in November as part of her pre-spring/summer 2019 collection), she moved up the release date to July. The “Slash Front Long Sleeve Midi” is now selling for $1,995 on her website.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner Team Up With Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian for Fall 2018 Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign

But why buy a replica of the design when you can own the OG? On Instagram, David encouraged his followers to consider participating in the auction as a way to “support the amazing work of We Love Manchester Emergency Fund,” and, with just hours left in the campaign, there is little time to waste. Those interested can enter at Omaze.com through 11:59 p.m. PST on Thursday, August 2, and the lucky winner will be chosen on August 14.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!