David Beckham Steals Victoria Beckham’s Moisturizer: ‘We Share Skincare’

The couple that moisturizes together, stays together! Victoria Beckham and David Beckham are already couple goals in our minds, but after learning that the pair share skincare, it’s safe to say that our love for duo is officially off the charts.

While talking about her two-step skincare routine in an interview with Byrdie, the 47-year-old fashion designer revealed that her hubby has started stealing her products.

“I’ve noticed such a difference with my skin since I’ve been using both of these products, ”she said. “As has my husband, we share skincare, and David uses this every day. We have genuinely noticed the sizes of our pores are smaller, the fine lines around our eyes are lighter.”

Victoria’s Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum ($210), which was designed in collaboration with genius skincare innovator Augustinus Bader, is certainly an anti-aging powerhouse, but if you’ve been thinking that the 46-year-old soccer star has been looking a bit more bronzed these days, it’s likely thanks to the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer ($145). The formula has a beautiful tint that gives a sun-kissed glow in five seconds flat.

“My husband doesn’t wear makeup, he doesn’t even wear a tinted moisturizer, but he will wear [Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer in Golden] —just because it feels nice on the skin,” she revealed. “It looks great. It doesn’t feel like he’s wearing anything that is any more than moisturizer.”

This isn’t the first time the mom of four has shared that her husband uses Victoria Beckham Beauty. In August of 2020, she said the former pro soccer player is “obsessed” with the products.

And this is by no means a new thing. David’s trusted his wife with his skin for years, including before launching her line in 2019. “My approach to grooming was always to steal my wife’s products,” David told Into The Gloss in 2018, adding that he knew she only owned “the best” formulas.

A shared skincare cabinet isn’t the only thing the duo has in common. Apparently, they also like to share clothes — especially when on vacation.

“David always dresses. He always makes an effort,” the fashion designer told Vogue UK in September. “When we’re on holiday in Europe, he has a very pulled together look and I want to wear those pieces as well. It’s a shared suitcase.”

Beckham loves her husband’s fashion so much, that she even modeled her Spring/Summer 2022 showcase after his go-to look. “The oversized chambray shirts feel quite David, with a loose-fitting pant and a beautiful belt. You wanna be that person,” she told the outlet.