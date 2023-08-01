David Beckham’s glam squad includes a very skilled 12-year-old.

The 48-year-old retired soccer player took to Instagram on Monday, July 31, to share a photo of his daughter, Harper, at work on his face. “Daddy apparently needed a little powder and contouring,” Beckham captioned the social media post, joking, however, that he’s “not sure” what the beauty terms mean. “But I looked better whatever it was. My little makeup artist.”

In the snap, Harper looked focused as she used a makeup pencil on her dad’s face. Beckham, meanwhile, was captured looking upward, doing his best not to move as Harper applied the product.

“Blend it like Beckham,” one fan wrote in the comments section — a nod to the film Bend It Like Beckham starring Keira Knightley. A second social media user gushed, “PRICELESS moment,” as a third added, “What a cute relationship they have.”

David shares Harper with wife Victoria Beckham. The couple — who tied the knot in 1999 — are also the parents of sons Brooklyn, 24, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 18.

The family recently enjoyed a night out at Inter Miami CF’s match against Club de Futbol Cruz Azul on July 21 in Florida. “The perfect night. Thank you to all my family and friends for supporting like you always do,” David wrote alongside snaps from the outing. (Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams also attended the game.)

David co-owns Inter Miami CF — who recently acquired star athlete Lionel Messi. David opened up about Messi, 36, joining the team earlier this month, telling CNN it was “an emotional moment.”

“Our dream with this club was always to bring the greatest players in,” David continued. “Does it always happen? No. For us, it happened … We always felt that it was possible, but when we started the conversations, obviously, [Messi] was under contract and playing for another team, so we had to be patient. But I think at the end of the day, patience is what we’ve needed through this whole process.”

David then praised Messi, telling CNN, “We’re talking about one of the greatest players — if not the greatest player — to ever play this game.”

Prior to Inter Miami, Messi led Argentina to their first World Cup win since 1986 in December 2022.

David, for his part, played for some of the biggest soccer clubs, including Manchester United, Real Madrid and AC Milan. His accolades include six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, one European Cup and one Intercontinental Cup.