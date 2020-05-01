Looking to adopt a new skin regimen while quarantining at home? Well, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Denise Richards might have the wrinkle-fighting solution you’ve been waiting for. On Friday, May 1, the 49-year-old actress unveiled a brand-new skincare line called CBme Beauty.

CBme unveiled its Instagram page by sharing a photo of Richards in a bathtub posing with one of the new products. In the accompanying caption, the brand wrote, “Introducing the all new CBme beauty – a skincare brand with the highest quality ingredients to help you improve your skincare routine.”

The reality star teamed up with an international product development company named Canavation Product Group to create the new line, which is formulated with skin-loving ingredients like natural hemp oil and patented peptides.

“I am delighted by the CBme Line that we have created,” said the mom of three in a statement. “These are wonderful products and what I find most exciting is that there is a long-range plan to introduce new products that will constantly get better and better.”

So far, the collection is made up of six essential anti-aging skincare products that range from $25-$60. There’s a cleanser, day cream, eye cream, nightly retinol serum, neck & decollete treatment and facial sunscreen.

According to the brand’s website, Richards’ favorite product in the line is the Cream Oil Moisturizer ($30). It’s a lightweight day cream containing ingredients with a boatload of benefits that have the potential to lighten dark spots, reduce fine lines and wrinkles, hydrate and soothe.

If you’re excited to test out the regimen, the brand’s offering two value sets. One contains four of the line’s products (sunscreen, cleanser, night serum and eye cream) for $100 and the other contains three (cleanser, sunscreen and nightly retinol) for $90.

Apparently, the line’s been in the works for a while now and according to a statement from the brand, “Richards played an active role in the development of the line.” She personally tried and tested the formulations “until she was [fully] satisfied.”

The brand also told Us that the line “will soon feature CBD and other rare cannabinoids” — which is likely why it’s named “CBme.”

CBme is now available online on the brand’s website.

