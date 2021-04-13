DMX’s Fiancee Gets ‘Dog Love’ Tattoo to Honor Late Rapper: Pics

Forever and always. DMX’s fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, debuted a new tribute tattoo for the late rapper, who passed away on Friday, April 9, after an overdose on April 2.

The design reads “Dog Love” and is a reference to a song the rapper released back in 2006. Below the title, Lindstrom had an “X” inked in the same font her fiancé used on his albums.

While Lindstrom, who shares 4-year-old son Exodus with DMX, has not shared a picture of the ink on her personal Instagram page, her New York-based tattoo artist, Krystal Kills, shared a picture of the final design on Sunday, April 11.

“I feel honored to be able to do this memorial but also saddened. Your light was unmatchable. @desi123love I pray you find your way through these dark times, and remember the lover you had for each other will forever be untethered. I’m glad I got to witness it,” Kills captioned the post, tagging both Lindstrom and the late rapper in the picture.

She continues: “The world lost an icon but also a great father. Praying for your family. REST IN POWER DMX. Thanks for inspiring us, and giving Yonkers a voice. You moved the world and left your mark. The city misses you.”

While the “Dog Love” tattoo is the first tribute tattoo Lindstrom got for her late fiancé, it’s not the first design inked in the name of love for the family.

Back in 2017, DMX got a special tattoo to honor Exodus, his 15th child. The music star had his baby boy’s name tattooed across his neck thanks to tattoo artist and longtime friend Ceaser Emanuel.

The rapper was surrounded by his family in the days leading up to his death. “We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days,” his family said in a statement to People.

They continued: “Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX. We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized.”

This statement followed a Saturday, April 3, report that the rapper overdosed in his New York home, triggering a heart attack.