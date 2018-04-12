Real Housewives of New York fans, rejoice! Dorinda Medley is one of the most colorful personalities on the show and she’s got some colorful style to boot — which is where we come in. The reality T.V. star let us in on some of her bright and peppy style secrets for how she creates her perfect outfit of the day everyday.

The best part: Medley’s tips and tricks are actually hard and fast style rules that we should all follow. Let’s face it, the woman is not only fashionable, she’s practical.

First and foremost, find a structured piece that you can wear from day tonight. Medley’s pick? A velvet Gucci blazer because it looks basic, but the back has sequined embroidery of “Hollywood” in graphic letters as well as a rainbow tiger. In other words: business in the front, party in the back. A piece like this is great because it’s not so loud that it’s hard to wear, but it packs a serious sartorial punch.

Next, go shopping in your closet. Layered underneath her star piece of the ensemble (the blazer), was an old favorite top that she bought from Chloe years before. This proves that when you buy quality pieces you love, you will always have them available to go back to when you pay a visit to your closet, versus a one-season trend piece. Medley’s pick was a nude ruffled blouse that was equal parts gothic and romantic. That’s another trick: pick a vibe you love and thread it through all of your outfits — that’s how you make it uniquely yours.

Third? Get yourself a pair of pants that you know work for your bod and snap them up in tons of fabrics and colors. Case in point: Medley’s stretchy Wolford leggings that she says she owns multiple pairs of.

Last but not least, make like Luann and add a necklace that takes the look to terrestrial levels, either with color, sparkle or texture. Medley’s pick wasn’t just gorge though, she bought it years ago abroad, which further proves that if you buy things that you l-o-v-e love, you will wear them for years on end. And that is the Dorinda Medley method to a chic AF outfit every single day. Now go make it nice.

