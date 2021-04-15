Set aside the filler and back off the botox — Drew Barrymore just shared a makeup hack that gives an instant eye lift! And get this: The product she used only costs $9.

The Flower Beauty founder took to Instagram on Wednesday, April 14 while backstage at The Drew Barrymore Show to break down how she does “corrective beauty makeup,” her newly coined term for altering the appearance of her eyes.

“As you can see, one eye is just lower than the other,” she says, pointing to her right eye, which has a droopier appearance. “ I’m going to put this [eyeliner] on the upper waterline and it’s going to open my eye to match this one.”

Using the Flower Beauty Forever Wear Longwear Eyeliner, she lifts up her lid and starts applying small strokes to her waterline. Now, if you plan on trying this hack at home, Barrymore cautions that the key is to only apply product to the upper waterline — not in the lash line.

Fast forward through the process and some oh-so typical open mouth eyeliner application (seriously, it’s part of the process!), and the actress turns back to camera to present her handy work.

“Pretty amazing, right,” Barrymore remarks, showing off her visibly lifted lid. Obviously a little transfer can happen, but thankfully, the tv show host has a trick for cleaning up any mess.

“If any comes down on your lower waterline, you just clean it up,” she says, demonstrating how to remove product with a Q-tip. “And my eyes are just more even, it’s really, really, really a cool trick.”

Add a touch of the Flower Beauty Warrior Princess Mascara, and the fact that one eye was “more closed than the other” is completely hidden. The transformation was so dramatic, that it comes as no surprise that fans and famous friends freaked out in an instant.

The Goop queen herself, Gwyneth Paltrow, noted that Barrymore is “a weird genius” and Zanna Roberts Rassi, who is co-founder of Milk Makeup, couldn’t help but comment, “You look 18.”

The oddly effective hack also had some people questioning the need for injectables. “Well this is a lot cheaper than Botox! I will definitely be trying this trick,” one user writes.

Others who have medical conditions that cause their eyes to droop couldn’t have been more thankful for the beauty trick. “That you so much for this post. I have amyloidosis in my left eye and it always looks smaller so I can’t wait to try this!!” Another adds: “Love this! Had Bells Palsy a few years ago and one eye looks smaller. Can’t wait to try this trick!”