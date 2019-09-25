



Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has amassed an impressive amount of tattoos over the years. As of right now, she totals 15, with the art spread out all over her body in the form of text, illustrations and even a DIY stick n’ poke tat.

Dua Lipa Is the New Ambassador for YSL Beaute Fragrance, And We’re Into It

The “New Rules” singer is practically a walking Pinterest feed full of tattoo ideas. She has a detailed rose illustrated on her right bicep, an eye tattoo on her right ankle and a barbed wire heart on her left forearm. But according to a recent interview with Refinery29, the star’s favorite tattoo of all is her first-ever design by LA-based tattoo artist Sean Williams — a.k.a. @seanfromtexas on the ‘gram.

That specific design lives on her right arm and says “Sunny Hill” in uppercase font. She got it in January of 2015 at the tender age of 19. “It’s the neighborhood my parents grew up in Kosova,” she told the publication. “[Sunny Hill] became the name of our foundation and then the name of our festival. It holds a special meaning for me.”

That festival is the Sunny Hill Festival, dreamed up her dad. On June 16, 2018, the singer tweeted, “[My father] had an idea to create a festival in Prishtina, Kosova with lots of international and home acts to really put Kosova on the map culturally.” The event took place for the first time in 2018 and again in 2019 — with Miley Cyrus as the headliner — to benefit Lipa’s charity organization Sunny Hill Foundation.

All of the Most Artistic Graphic Celebrity Tattoos

With so many tattoos to keep track of, Lipa admitted that this is the only one that means the most to her. “I don’t think about it, [my tattoos have] just become me,” said the artist. “But my ‘Sunny Hill’ tattoo is always special. It takes me back to home and the reason why I do what I do.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!