Duchess Camilla’s Royal Facialist Shares DIY Face Mask Recipe With Us

Calling all DIY junkies! Duchess Camilla’s facialist gave Us the best recipe for an at-home skincare cleanser that’s perfect to fight quarantine stress breakouts. And you probably already have all the ingredients in your house!

Heaven Skincare founder Deborah Mitchell, speaking on Royally Us last week, shared a super simple DIY face wash that will leave your skin glowing.

All you have to do is combine a little bit of honey, sugar and olive oil in your hands to create a nice rich finish. While sugar provides a bit of physical exfoliation, honey is naturally antibacterial and filled with antioxidants. As for olive oil, Mitchell explains that it has an ingredient that helps diminish brown spots. “It’s really good for brown pigmentation.”

The results she showcases on her hands is an instantly smoother, firmer complexion.

But that’s not the only trick she has up her sleeve! “When you’re finished eating the honeypot [honey and ginger yogurt], you can use the remnants on your skin because rennet is a very good product to actually remove skin layers. Believe it or not!”

She then explains that you can either apply it directly to the skin for 10 minutes for a soft finish, or you can mix it with just a little bit of lemon, which has chemical exfoliating properties. “Not too much lemon though, because then it will work on the pigmentation,” she says, recommending no more than a teaspoon. “You can also mix those with again, with a tiny bit of the olive oil [to use] as a mask. And then rinse them off with water.”

For those who aren’t really DIY-types, you can find similar formulas from her brand. For instance, the Bee Polish is a non-abrasive, anti-aging exfoliator and the Silver Bee Venom Mask is one of her best-sellers. With a $146 price tag though, it’s definitely more of an investment!

