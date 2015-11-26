Elizabeth Hurley: What’s In My Bag?

“Once I had a beautiful leather purse and a pen leaked in it,” laments Elizabeth Hurley, the star of The Royals (Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on E!). “It never came out. So now I only keep pencils in my bag!” The global ambassador for Estee Lauder’s Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign and single mom, 50, of 13-year-old son Damian does a clean sweep of her Versace tote.

Cash Flow

“Because I travel between the U.S. and Europe a lot, I always have euros and dollars bundled in a mess. I keep an embarrassing small plastic bag with currency.”

Cause for Applause

“I have an Estee Lauder breast cancer pin in my purse. I’ll have an extra because I like to give them to people.”

It’s Shawl Good

“I wear an embroidered Indian scarf that I’ve had for years. I normally wind it around my neck — especially when I’m in a car with air-conditioning, where I always get a sore throat.”

Nut Case

“I’m trying really hard not to buy candy and unhealthy things. So I keep a small bag of almonds that I’ll have as a snack.”

Turn the Page

“I’m reading Sweet Caress by William Boyd. He’s one of my favorite writers, and this is his brand-new book. I always get his books hot off the press. I also tend to buy books in hardback so I have them in my library shelves.”

Also in Hurley’s bag? An Estee Lauder Stress Relief Eye Mask, La Mer lip balm, a small pencil sharpener, a white eraser, Extra gum, a Smythson day planner, The Week magazine, a New York Times difficult-level sudoku book, two passports, Prada sunglasses, a Grace Belgravia health club membership wristband, Bobbi Brown lipgloss, Marks & Spencer Strawberry and Cream drops, The Royals script, hair extensions, a mini Mason Pearson hairbrush, and an iPhone 6.

