In honor of Pride Month, Elton John is giving fans the chance to own pieces of fashion history with his Rocket Man Resale auction on eBay.

The big event, which kicks off on the eBay app on Thursday, June 27, will feature hundreds of precious designer items — like Prada loafers and Versace robes — from John’s own closet. Other items include a blue velour Gucci x Adidas jacket, the exact bespoke embroidered Gucci blazer John, 77, wore on his Farewell Tour and historic concert T-shirts and baseball caps. All sales will benefit the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The prolific musician hopes his clothing will “inspire you to express your unique spirit and bring you as much joy as they’ve brought me.”

“Giving new life to the cherished items from my wardrobe has always been special to me,” John said in a press release. “For decades I’ve donated my closet’s treasures to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation. This Pride Month, I’m excited to share my Atlanta treasure trove on eBay. … Whether you’re after high-end luxury or something more laid-back, there’s a perfect find for everyone. Even better, every dollar goes to supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation’s work to end LGBTQ+ stigma.”

To celebrate the Rocket Man Resale, artist Emma Rogue and singer-songwriter Stephen Sanchez will host a livestreamed shopping event on eBay alongside John and his husband, David Furnish, at 1 p.m. ET. The live experience will also feature clothing previously owned by Donatella Versace, Brandi Carlile, Betsey Johnson, Robin Roberts and Andy Cohen. (Think chainmail two-pieces, flirty floral frocks and more.)

In addition to the eBay app, fans can shop the Rocket Man Resale at a brick-and-mortar shop on 51 8th Ave in New York City from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET on Thursday.

In a promotional video for the sale, John is seen saying goodbye to his “old friends.”

“We’ll find you a good home,” he says while holding up a pair of velvet shoes. “Now that my tour days are over, I’ve been pondering ways to make the world a little more fabulous. I was going through a few pieces from my Atlanta wardrobe, and I had a revelation. What if everyone could dress a little more like me?”