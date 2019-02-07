Celebs were out and about this week, from Josh Duhamel enjoying Elton John’s music at his farewell concert tour, to Chloé Grace Moretz hosting a birthday dinner for her brother, to Lily Collins looking comfy in Salt Lake City, Utah. Read on to see more of what the stars have been up to!

— Josh Duhamel attended the Sandals Resorts private event in the Hyde Lounge inside Staples Center at Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ concert in L.A.

— Forever 21 partnered with HONDA to create a retro moto-inspired collection starring 21 Savage.

— Christina Hendricks and Jane Krakowski celebrated the launch of Ilene Joy’s fine jewelry launch at Maisonette NYC courtesy of The Azoulay Miles Team at Douglas Ellman.

— Chloé Grace Moretz hosted her brother Colin’s 30th birthday dinner at Luchini Pizzeria & Bar in L.A.

— Alyssa Milano toasted to the Super Bowl weekend with gluten free CÎROC vodka made from fine French grapes.

— Bobby Berk partnered with The Bouqs Company and shared his favorite bouquets in time for Valentine’s Day.

— Chantel Jeffries sipped Tequila Avion Reserva 44 with friends at TAO Group’s Big Game Takeover at Tongue & Groove in Atlanta.

— Coco Rocha looked cozy as she attended the Canada Goose Project Atigi launch event celebrating the global release of a one-of-a-kind parka collection handmade by 14 Inuit seamstresses.

— Lily Collins bundled up in a big coat and Sorel’s Joan of Arctic Wedge II Shearling Boots at the airport in Salt Lake City, Utah.

