Stylish

Emma Stone Seriously Slays in Suede Boots — Get the Look

By
Emma Stone in NYC on December 5, 2023.
Emma Stone in NYC on December 5, 2023.Gotham/GC Images

Emma Stone’s boots were made for walking — and emulating!

The Oscar-winning actress attended a BAFTA screening of her new movie, Poor Things, on Tuesday, December 5, in New York City. She wore a khaki Kenzo skirt and jacket combo, tossing on a brown Louis Vuitton coat while outside. Her knee-high suede boots, however, were the star for Us!

We loved everything about these boots. The golden amber color, the chunky heel — they’re It Girl boots, without a doubt. Want to take a strut in a similar pair?

See it!

Get the PiePieBuy Faux-Suede Knee-High Boots (originally $85) for just $71 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

One reason we love these lookalikes is that they come in numerous shades with a similar look to Stone’s: brown, khaki, light khaki and taupe (plus a few other hues). You can choose your favorite! Of course, we also adore the affordable yet luxurious look and feel of the faux suede. The heel is just right too!

These knee-high boots are cold weather essentials. Try them with skinny jeans and a turtleneck, or dress them up a little with a plaid miniskirt, tights and a blouse. Of course, we’d also wear them often with leggings and an oversized hoodie!

Amazon

Deal of the Day

Believe the Hype — This Amazing Hair Straightening Tool Is 34% Off View Deal

PiePieBuy Womens Faux Suede Knee High Boots Wide Calf Pointed Toe High Chunky Heel Side Zipper Booties,Brown, Size 5
PiePieBuy
You save: 16%

PiePieBuy Faux-Suede Knee-High Boots

$71$85
See it!

Hoping for a slightly different style? Check out more boots we found on our Amazon search below!

Shop other similar boots we love:

MeiLuSi Fall Boots for Women 2023, Brown Tall Suede Boots，Wide Calf Knee High Boots, Tan Slouchy Boots Long Christmas Shoes Chunky Heel Zipper Size 7
MeiLuSi

MeiLuSi Knee-High Boots

$50
See it!
Juliet Holy Womens Knee High Boots Pointed Toe Pull On Chunky Heel Winter Booties
Juliet Holy

Juliet Holy Knee-High Boots

$60
See it!
Erocalli Brown Knee-High Boots Suede Boots Fall Boot For Women Chunky Block High Heel Slouchy Boot Round Toe Side Zipper
Erocalli

Erocalli High Heel Boots

$70
See it!

Not your style? Explore all boots on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

