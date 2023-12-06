Emma Stone Seriously Slays in Suede Boots — Get the Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Emma Stone’s boots were made for walking — and emulating!

The Oscar-winning actress attended a BAFTA screening of her new movie, Poor Things, on Tuesday, December 5, in New York City. She wore a khaki Kenzo skirt and jacket combo, tossing on a brown Louis Vuitton coat while outside. Her knee-high suede boots, however, were the star for Us!

We loved everything about these boots. The golden amber color, the chunky heel — they’re It Girl boots, without a doubt. Want to take a strut in a similar pair?

Get the PiePieBuy Faux-Suede Knee-High Boots (originally $85) for just $71 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 6, 2023, but are subject to change.

One reason we love these lookalikes is that they come in numerous shades with a similar look to Stone’s: brown, khaki, light khaki and taupe (plus a few other hues). You can choose your favorite! Of course, we also adore the affordable yet luxurious look and feel of the faux suede. The heel is just right too!

These knee-high boots are cold weather essentials. Try them with skinny jeans and a turtleneck, or dress them up a little with a plaid miniskirt, tights and a blouse. Of course, we’d also wear them often with leggings and an oversized hoodie!

