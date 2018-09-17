Padma Lakshmi loved the flowing red J. Mendel dress she wore to the Vogue India Women of the Year Awards in October 2017 so much she brought it out again — this time for the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet in L.A. on Monday, September 17!

But this time her outfit had a very special addition: a blue ribbon that signifies support for the American Civil Liberties Union. She explained why the organization, for which she serves as an ambassador, is important to her during an interview on the red carpet, saying, “I came to this country as an immigrant myself and I think it’s important we remember that America is what it is because we’re a nation of immigrants. It’s also important for America to keep our word.”

That wasn’t the only difference this go around. She also opted to add a bold cuff bracelet featuring a carving of a snake. The chunky bauble added a bit of edge that freshened up her look for the evening without distracting from the gorgeous draping of the gown — or her thigh-high slit!

While we live to see all the gowns strut down the red carpet (and you can see all the night’s gown’s here!), we also love to see stars being just like Us, and shopping their closets. After all, when you really love a dress, it almost feels like a crime to wear it once! Not to mention, rewearing a gown makes a huge statement about the global sustainability movement. Well done, Padma!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!