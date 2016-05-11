Eva Longoria's first order of business after landing in France for the 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival? A steamy poolside photo shoot in a white-hot ensemble.

The Desperate Housewives alum, 41, showed off her svelte figure in a sheer lace shirt with a high collar over a white bra on Tuesday, May 11. She paired the getup with micro shorts that showed off her lean legs, and finished off the outfit with a pair of sky-high nude sandals.

The all-white outfit was especially fitting for Longoria, who got engaged to José “Pepe” Baston in December 2015. In fact, she revealed to Us Weekly exclusively in February that she and Baston already call each other husband and wife. "The word fiancée feels like I got demoted!" she explained. "We feel married."

What's more, she's made a 180-degree change in perspective from her past nuptials (she split from ex-husband Tyler Christopher in 2004 and NBA pro Tony Parker in 2011). "What makes my relationship with Pepe so much sweeter is that I don’t put pressure on myself or the idea of marriage as much as I did when I was younger," she told Us Weekly. "I wanted to walk down the aisle, I wanted a dress, I wanted the church. Once you realize a wedding isn’t a marriage, then you can learn to appreciate it more, and it lessens the expectations when you’ve gone through it."

What do you think of Eva's sizzling, bridal-inspired style?

