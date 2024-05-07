A super realistic AI-generated snap of Katy Perry at the Met Gala 2024 took the internet by storm and even saw her crowned by fans as the night’s best-dressed.

The fake photo was so convincing that more than 10 million people have viewed the snap while over 70,000 have reposted it.

Perry herself, who did not actually attend the annual star-studded fashion extravaganza, reposted the image via her Instagram page in a bid to set the record straight. She wrote alongside the image, “I couldn’t make it to the MET, had to work.”

But even her mom, Mary Hudson, was fooled. The American Idol judge, 39, also shared a screenshot of texts she exchanged with her mother about the snap.

Her mom had texted, “Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like the Rose Parade, you are your own float lol.” Perry replied, “lol mom the AI got you too, BEWARE!”

The image of the “California Gurls” singer posted via X by a fan sees the star on the steps of The Metropolitan Museum of Art in a stunning, ethereal gown with flowers and a moss trim honoring the event’s theme, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” and the “Garden of Time” dress code.

Her cascading black hair is waist-length and wavy. The looks saw fans convinced it was her, with some crowning her the “kween” of the night.

“Yass Kween Katy! Just teaching these celebs how it’s done!” wrote one fan via X. Another said: “Wow Katy Perry wins the night. Love this look for her.”

A third commented without irony, “This look is unreal! Katy Perry is my Best Dressed at the Met hands down.” A fourth observer added, “I haven’t seen Katy making fashion waves in a minute. My fave of the night without question! #metgala2024.”

Perry has graced the gala’s red carpet a fair few times in previous years, rocking up in a series of quirky looks. In 2019, she famously attended the “Camp: Notes on Fashion” event dressed as a chandelier, later changing into a cheeseburger costume.

The “Roar” hitmaker hasn’t attended the event since 2022 when she wore a more modest, black Oscar de la Renta gown.

This year’s dress code was inspired by J.G. Ballard‘s short story “The Garden of Time” and was in honor of the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.” While Perry was absent, an army of famous faces flocked to Monday night’s gala.

Attendees included gala regulars like sisters Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, who even referred the event as “a fun, family thing” as well as Ariana Grande and her Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo. Other notable names on the red carpet were Lizzo, Dua Lipa, and a string of musicians, models, actors, athletes and social media influencers.

Vogue editor Anna Wintour, who is famously at the helm of the event, was joined by Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Zendaya as cohosts of the night.